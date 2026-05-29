YRF removes cinematographer's name from credits after misconduct allegations

YRF Entertainment has decided to remove cinematographer Pratik Shah 's name from the credits of its upcoming series Akka, reported The Hollywood Reporter. This decision comes after multiple women accused Shah of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct last June. Despite returning to Mumbai recently for additional shooting on the series, his name will be completely removed from the final cut, confirmed YRF Entertainment.

Statement 'In light of the controversy surrounding him...' A YRF spokesperson said, "Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Akka, has been associated with the project since the start of production and has completed all remaining obligations in line with his contractual commitments." "During this period, neither the production nor our internal POSH committee received any complaints against him from members of the cast or crew." "However, in light of the controversy surrounding him, it is decided that he will not be credited in Akka."

Crew concerns Crew members expressed discomfort over Shah's return THR India spoke to several crew members who worked on Akka, all of whom voiced discomfort and frustration over Shah's return. One crew member questioned, "One understands the argument of rehabilitation as well, but is taking therapy and resuming work within a year, after all that has transpired, good enough?" The show stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi.

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