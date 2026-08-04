YRF Entertainment's 'Tunnel Men': What to expect

The series will be helmed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, a new directorial team for YRF Entertainment.

Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, will return as the showrunner for Tunnel Men.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that "the writing and pre-production work has been progressing steadily" with plans to capture the scale and emotional intensity of the rescue operation.