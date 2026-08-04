YRF Entertainment's 'Tunnel Men': What to expect
What's the story
YRF Entertainment, the digital content division of Yash Raj Films, is reportedly developing a new series titled Tunnel Men. The show will be based on the real-life 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation that captivated India. This follows the success of their previous project The Railway Men, which also drew inspiration from true events.
Directorial duo
Ambiecka Pandit, Manan Rawat onboard as directors
The series will be helmed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, a new directorial team for YRF Entertainment.
Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, will return as the showrunner for Tunnel Men.
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that "the writing and pre-production work has been progressing steadily" with plans to capture the scale and emotional intensity of the rescue operation.
New beginnings
First project for new YRF Entertainment head
Tunnel Men will also be the first project of Saugata Mukherjee, who recently joined YRF Entertainment as Head of Content under CEO Akshaye Widhani.
The series will be available on Netflix, continuing YRF Entertainment's successful collaboration with the streaming service that started with The Romantics in 2023.
Previous success
'Tunnel Men' to depict rescue mission
The Railway Men, directed by Shiv Rawail, was a four-part Netflix series featuring Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in lead roles.
Tunnel Men is a natural progression in YRF Entertainment's lineup of real-life hero-driven stories. The series will depict the heroic rescue mission that saved 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for over two weeks.