YRF locks release date for Ahaan-Sharvari's romantic action-drama
What's the story
Yash Raj Films has announced that its upcoming romantic action drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit theaters on March 26, 2027. The release date coincides with the Good Friday holiday. The film stars Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
Director-producer duo
Fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar
The untitled film is the fifth collaboration between producer Aditya Chopra and director Zafar, following successful projects like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The duo has consistently delivered some of Hindi cinema's biggest commercial hits across various genres, including romance, action, and large-scale entertainers.
Pre-production efforts
Extensive physical training for Panday
Panday, who previously starred in the YRF film Saiyaara, underwent extensive physical training for his role in the upcoming project. This included combat and weapons training.
The film has been mounted on a large scale with significant portions shot across the UK.
Genre details
Film to follow Zafar's trademark style
While the plot details of the film are still under wraps, it is being billed as a romantic action drama, a genre Zafar has become synonymous with through films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Its March 26, 2027 release also secures a lucrative Good Friday holiday window, traditionally considered one of the stronger periods for theatrical business in India.