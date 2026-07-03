'Alpha' gets mega release with 9,000 shows nationwide

Strategic advantage

'In times when most films are struggling...'

YRF's extensive distribution network has given Alpha a strategic advantage. A trade source told the outlet, "In times when most films are struggling for a proper release in a crowded window, YRF has secured a solid release for Alpha which speaks volumes about their goodwill and muscle power." Despite competition from films like Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, Alpha is expected to perform well due to this wide release.