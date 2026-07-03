'Alpha' gets mega release with 9,000 shows nationwide
What's the story
The much-awaited spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released on Friday. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has booked over 9,000 shows across 2,750 screens in India for the film's premiere, according to Bollywood Hungama. This makes it one of the widest releases ever for a female-led movie in India.
Strategic advantage
'In times when most films are struggling...'
YRF's extensive distribution network has given Alpha a strategic advantage. A trade source told the outlet, "In times when most films are struggling for a proper release in a crowded window, YRF has secured a solid release for Alpha which speaks volumes about their goodwill and muscle power." Despite competition from films like Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, Alpha is expected to perform well due to this wide release.
Box office expectations
'Alpha' projected to earn ₹7 crore on opening day
Alpha is aiming to sell around 40,000 tickets in national chains and is projected to earn ₹7 crore on its opening day. The film's advance bookings have already sold over 90,000 tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing over ₹3 crore, reported Sacnilk. This indicates a promising start for the film at the box office.
Film details
About 'Alpha'
Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks the first female-led spy thriller in YRF's history. The film features Bhatt and Sharvari as assassin-spies, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. It's also part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which includes cameos by Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir from the War films.