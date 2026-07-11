YRF's 'Alpha' 1st female-led spy universe film lacks empowerment Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

YRF's new film Alpha puts Alia Bhatt and Sharvari front and center as superhuman sisters Sita and Durga, marking the Spy Universe's first female-led story.

While the movie brings some seriously slick action and standout performances, it's getting called out for not really empowering its female leads; the review notes that their stories are still shaped by male characters, and there's too much focus on looks over substance.