YRF's 'Alpha' 1st female-led spy universe film lacks empowerment
YRF's new film Alpha puts Alia Bhatt and Sharvari front and center as superhuman sisters Sita and Durga, marking the Spy Universe's first female-led story.
While the movie brings some seriously slick action and standout performances, it's getting called out for not really empowering its female leads; the review notes that their stories are still shaped by male characters, and there's too much focus on looks over substance.
'Alpha' sisters gain powers from serum
The plot follows Sita and Durga, born with powers thanks to a mysterious serum given to their mom. Raised in captivity by an antagonist (Bobby Deol), she's trained for dark missions.
Bhatt nails Sita's inner struggles, while Sharvari brings real energy as Durga.
The action scenes look great, but the review notes a lack of character depth instead of just spectacle.