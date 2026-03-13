'YRKHH' twist: Aryan's return brings back old issues
Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just threw in a twist: Aryan came back from the US totally catching his family off guard.
To dodge questions about his love life, he brought along a fake girlfriend (thanks to some quick thinking with Armaan) while secretly hoping to confess his real feelings for Disha soon.
Family dynamics
Aryan's homecoming made Manisha emotional, but it also stirred up old issues.
Abhira and Armaan's past is still causing tension, Maira is curious about Aryan's marriage plans, and Mukti is trying to set up a meeting between Abhira and Maira's dad, hinting that not everything is smooth in the Poddar household.