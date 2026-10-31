Yuvraj Singh reveals when his biopic will start filming
What's the story
Cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh recently shared an exciting update about his much-awaited biopic. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he said, "It's been 6 months of writing now, and hopefully in 9-12 months the script is going to be ready." "If my team does their job on time, we should start shooting next year." The cricketer was speaking at the launch of Protocol32, a daily health drink.
Cancer journey
'A lot of people are scared of the disease'
Singh also reflected on his battle with cancer and the stigma associated with it.
He said, "I've been someone whose health fluctuated in the early days of my career. For me, health is wealth."
"A lot of people are scared of the disease, and even more so of talking about it."
"There was a time when I didn't want to either because I knew if I did, maybe my cricket would end."
Inspirational journey
'It's important to share your experiences with others'
Singh said, "I believe my journey has inspired many people to overcome adversity."
"It's important to share your experiences with others, and you need friends and family to talk about what you're going through, because mental health is a very important aspect of our lives."
He added, "I believe in making human life better, giving opportunities to society, and doing something that is going to benefit a lot of people in terms of health."