Z5 doubles weekly active users to 27 million during FIFA 2026
Z5 just doubled its weekly active users to 27 million during the FIFA World Cup 2026, thanks to fans tuning in for live matches, highlights, and studio shows.
The opening weekend alone pulled in over 100 million viewers across Zee's digital, linear, and social platforms: pretty impressive numbers for a streaming service.
Z5 bought FIFA rights under $60 million
Z5 scored FIFA's eight-year rights package (including the next two Men's World Cups) for less than $60 million, a smart move to drive subscriber growth.
Even with FIFA content behind a premium paywall (plans start at ₹799 for three months), Z5 became India's most downloaded OTT app during the tournament.
Experts say Z5 needs about 2.5 to 3 million more subscribers to break even on its investment, but this surge shows how big sports can boost streaming in India.