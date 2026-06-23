Z5 doubles weekly active users to 27 million during FIFA 2026

Z5 bought FIFA rights under $60 million

Z5 scored FIFA's eight-year rights package (including the next two Men's World Cups) for less than $60 million, a smart move to drive subscriber growth.

Even with FIFA content behind a premium paywall (plans start at ₹799 for three months), Z5 became India's most downloaded OTT app during the tournament.

Experts say Z5 needs about 2.5 to 3 million more subscribers to break even on its investment, but this surge shows how big sports can boost streaming in India.