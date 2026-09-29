Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara officially drops Brad Pitt's last name
What's the story
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie has officially dropped her father's last name. A Los Angeles judge approved her request to change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, reported Page Six. The court documents state that there were no objections to this petition.
Name change
The name change comes after a public announcement
The name change comes over two months after Zahara and her brother Maddox Chivan Jolie publicly announced their plans to legally remove "Pitt" from their names.
Zahara had published notices of her proposed name change in the Los Angeles Daily Journal on four dates: June 16, 23, 30, and July 7.
These notices allowed anyone opposing the change to submit a written objection before the hearing.
Family dynamics
Maddox, Shiloh Jolie have also changed their names
Zahara isn't the only one of Pitt and Jolie's six kids to distance themselves from their father's surname.
Her older brother Maddox, 25, officially removed "Pitt" from his name earlier this month for personal reasons.
Their younger sister Shiloh Jolie, 20, also legally changed her name after filing a petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024.
Family estrangement
Vivienne Jolie, Knox Jolie also take steps to remove 'Pitt'
Zahara's sister Vivienne Jolie, 18, has also taken steps to legally drop "Pitt" from her name, having earlier used her mother's last name only in the Playbill for The Outsiders.
Their brother Knox Jolie, meanwhile, left his father's surname off his high school diploma earlier this year.
Despite these changes, the outlet reported in June that their son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 22, remains close to Pitt's side of the family.
Divorce details
Zahara had stopped using 'Pitt' before the official name change
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage.
Declared legally single in 2019, the former couple finally settled their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year battle.
Zahara, meanwhile, had stopped publicly using her father's last name even before the change became official.