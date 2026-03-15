Zakir Khan announces 3-5 year break from live shows
Zakir Khan just announced he's stepping away from live comedy shows, taking a long break that could last until 2028 or even 2030.
He shared the news during his Papa Yaar tour in Hyderabad, saying he needs time to recover his health and focus on personal life.
After years of back-to-back shows, sleepless nights, and hectic travel, Zakir admitted he's been feeling unwell for over a year.
Last chance to see him live
If you want to catch him live, you've got a last chance: his remaining live shows run through the rest of the tour.
The break comes right after he made history as the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language stand-up show at Madison Square Garden.
Following advice to take a long break and some honest self-reflection about burnout ("If you keep your foot on an escalator for 10 years, your body is bound to suffer"), Zakir's putting his well-being first, a move that hits home for anyone juggling a busy life.