Zakir Khan announces 3-5 year break from live shows

Last chance to see him live

If you want to catch him live, you've got a last chance: his remaining live shows run through the rest of the tour.

The break comes right after he made history as the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language stand-up show at Madison Square Garden.

Following advice to take a long break and some honest self-reflection about burnout ("If you keep your foot on an escalator for 10 years, your body is bound to suffer"), Zakir's putting his well-being first, a move that hits home for anyone juggling a busy life.