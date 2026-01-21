Zakir Khan is taking a break from live comedy—maybe until 2030
Stand-up star Zakir Khan just told fans in Hyderabad he's stepping away from live shows for a while—possibly until 2030.
On stage, he shared, "I'm going on a long, long break. Probably till 2030."
Why the sudden pause?
Turns out, nonstop touring has taken a toll on his health. For the past decade, Zakir's been doing up to three shows a day with barely any rest or proper meals.
He admitted he had been touring since gaining recognition in 2012.
His last live gigs will be part of the Papa Yaar tour, wrapping up June 20, 2026.
One last chance to catch him
Zakir confirmed his decision on Instagram from Dubai and encouraged fans to come see him before he steps back.
Known for his "sakht launda" vibe and hit specials like Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi, he'll be missed—but here's hoping this break brings him some well-deserved rest.