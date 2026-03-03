Zareen Khan's mom out of ICU, still hospitalized
Entertainment
Zareen Khan just let fans know her mom is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. She posted on Instagram, asking everyone to keep sending prayers for her mom's recovery.
Earlier, she'd shared how her birthday plans got canceled because her mom was hospitalized during Ramadan.
Zareen's birthday wish this year
Zareen has been open about leaning on her followers during these tough times, once saying that prayers would be the greatest gift for her birthday.
This isn't the first time she's updated fans—her mom faced a similar health scare last October but recovered then.
Through it all, Zareen keeps her community close and involved in her family's journey.