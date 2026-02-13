Zayn Malik announces new album 'Konnakol' inspired by Carnatic music

Album rollout will include immersive listening experiences in major cities

The album's visuals in recent Las Vegas performances featured a snow leopard—a nod to South Asian culture.

He previewed music during recent Las Vegas performances, and an expected rollout will include immersive listening experiences in major cities where fans can hear the album in high-fidelity spatial audio.

Compared to his earlier folk and R&B work, "Konnakol" puts his cultural identity front and center, with themes of personal growth woven throughout.

The lead single "Die For Me" is already out if you want a taste.