Zayn Malik announces new album 'Konnakol,' world tour: Details here
Zayn Malik is back with his fifth solo album, Konnakol, dropping April 17. Inspired by South Indian vocal percussion and blending R&B with global rhythms, the album features collaborations with top percussionists.
To celebrate, Zayn's hitting the road for a massive 31-date world tour starting May 12.
'Konnakol' features collaborations with top percussionists
The lead single Die for Me made its debut at Zayn's Las Vegas residency in January.
New tracks—Nusrat, Used to the Blues, Fatal, and Take Turns—were performed as then-unreleased songs during the residency.
Konnakol follows his last album Room Under The Stairs (2024) and will be released via Mercury Records.
Tour will head through North America, South America
The Konnakol tour kicks off in Manchester on May 12 before heading through the UK, Mexico in June, then across the US from July to September.
South America gets shows in October before things wrap up in Miami on November 20.
VIP presale starts February 10 (sign up by Feb 8).