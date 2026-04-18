One Direction's Zayn, Louis's fight leads to Netflix docuseries cancellation

A physical fight between former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has reportedly led to the cancellation of their upcoming Netflix docuseries . The incident, which occurred during filming, was allegedly triggered by Malik's derogatory remarks about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin. This shocking revelation comes from a report by The Sun.

Details 'Louis was stunned and in shock...' The sources told The Sun, "It spiraled into a row, then Zayn made a remark about Louis's mum Johannah." "Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him." "Zayn punched him straight in the face. Because he was wearing rings, it cut Louis's head." "He was pulled away, and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion."

Witness account Neither of them has spoken to the other since The insider added, "This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking." "Neither band member has spoken to the other since the incident six months ago." The altercation was first reported by Star Magazine in December 2025, shortly after the announcement of their docuseries. After the shocking events, Netflix eventually decided to cancel the series last month.

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Health update Meanwhile, Malik was hospitalized recently The news of the altercation comes just as Malik revealed he was hospitalized with a mysterious illness. He shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram Stories, writing, "To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering." The singer also thanked the hospital staff for their support during his recovery. Several of his upcoming appearances have been canceled due to this.

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