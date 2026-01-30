Zayn Malik 'jealous' of Harry Styles's success, says insider

The source said, "[He] is jealous." "Originally, he tried to charge expensive prices for his tickets and couldn't, so he had to lower them, and as of last night [they were] as cheap as $20 to get in." The insider was referring to Malik's Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They added that the demand for Malik's concert tickets was "just not there."

Statement

More on the insider claims

The source further said, "It's unfair for him to take a cheap shot at Harry when he's doing the same as every other artist." "Zayn is just jealous that he can't get people to pay for him," they added. Malik, 33, had earlier seemingly taken a dig at Styles's high ticket prices for his upcoming Together, Together tour during his Las Vegas show. He thanked his audience and joked that he hoped the ticket prices weren't too high.