Zayn Malik 'jealous' of Harry Styles's success, says insider
What's the story
Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have been rumored to be at odds with each other for a long time. Now, a new report has emerged that adds fuel to the fire. An anonymous music industry source told Page Six that Malik is "jealous" of Styles's success and took a "cheap shot" at him over his high concert ticket prices. Styles's tickets range from $60.8-$642.76, per Hollywood Reporter. The high costs have drawn criticism from netizens.
Allegations
Malik's Las Vegas residency tickets are much cheaper
The source said, "[He] is jealous." "Originally, he tried to charge expensive prices for his tickets and couldn't, so he had to lower them, and as of last night [they were] as cheap as $20 to get in." The insider was referring to Malik's Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They added that the demand for Malik's concert tickets was "just not there."
Statement
More on the insider claims
The source further said, "It's unfair for him to take a cheap shot at Harry when he's doing the same as every other artist." "Zayn is just jealous that he can't get people to pay for him," they added. Malik, 33, had earlier seemingly taken a dig at Styles's high ticket prices for his upcoming Together, Together tour during his Las Vegas show. He thanked his audience and joked that he hoped the ticket prices weren't too high.