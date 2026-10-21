Zee Entertainment expands nonfiction slate with talk shows and food
Entertainment
Zee Entertainment is rolling out a bunch of new nonfiction shows in different languages, building on the buzz from hits like Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
This time, they're diving into celebrity talk shows and food-based series: think Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 with R Madhavan, plus fresh Telugu and Tamil content.
Zee spotlights food and game shows
There's a big focus on food with shows like Varewa, Samaiyal Express, Kitchen Kalakar, and Oogarane Dabbi.
Game shows are getting some love too: look out for Lakhpati Didiya and Jodi No. 1.
Zee wants to hook viewers not just on TV but also on digital platforms like Zee 5, mixing classic favorites with new formats to keep things fresh for everyone tuning in.