Zee Entertainment sues Reliance-Disney's JioStar for $3 million over music
Entertainment
Zee Entertainment and Reliance-Disney's JioStar are in a legal clash over Zee's music content.
Zee says JioStar kept streaming its copyrighted songs even after their licensing deals ended, and now wants $3 million in damages.
The Delhi High Court has asked both sides to try sorting things out through mediation on May 20.
Court orders JioStar stop Zee content
Zee claims JioStar continued using its music on TV channels and streaming even after agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 had expired.
While JioStar suggested a one-month extension last November, Zee says infringement went on past that too.
The court has now ordered JioStar to stop using Zee's content within 15 days, with the next hearing set for July 23, 2026.