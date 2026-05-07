Zee Entertainment sues Reliance-Disney's JioStar for $3 million over music

Court orders JioStar stop Zee content

Zee claims JioStar continued using its music on TV channels and streaming even after agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 had expired.

While JioStar suggested a one-month extension last November, Zee says infringement went on past that too.

The court has now ordered JioStar to stop using Zee's content within 15 days, with the next hearing set for July 23, 2026.