Zee negotiating with FIFA for 2026 World Cup India rights
Entertainment
Zee Entertainment has confirmed it is negotiating with FIFA for the rights to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
So, if you were wondering where you will watch all the action next time, this could be your answer.
The news comes as India's sports broadcasting scene is getting a major shake-up, especially around big football tournaments.
Zee announces Unite8 sports channels
To boost its sports lineup, Zee just announced Unite8 Sports: dedicated channels in Hindi and English covering football, cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, and boxing.
These talks with FIFA are part of a bigger move by Zee to step up its sports content game.