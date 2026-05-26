Zee negotiating with FIFA for 2026 World Cup India rights Entertainment May 26, 2026

Zee Entertainment has confirmed it is negotiating with FIFA for the rights to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

So, if you were wondering where you will watch all the action next time, this could be your answer.

The news comes as India's sports broadcasting scene is getting a major shake-up, especially around big football tournaments.