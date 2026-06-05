Zee TV strikes gold with strongest viewership in years

Zee TV has reportedly recorded its highest viewership in over a decade, thanks to a focused content strategy and a strong lineup of fiction programming. The channel's shows like Vasudha, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan have been performing exceptionally well. These shows have resonated with viewers week-on-week through their emotionally engaging narratives and strong character arcs.

Record ratings 19.5% share in the Hindi-speaking market Zee TV has reportedly reached an all-time high in viewership with 133 gross rating points (GRPs) and a 19.5% share in the Hindi-speaking market (HSM) Urban segment. This is the highest the channel has seen since 2015, bringing it closer to its competitors in the Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC) space. The channel has also been leading primetime viewership for 16 consecutive weeks.

Growth driver 'We believe the future of entertainment lies in rooted stories' Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., emphasized in a statement, "At Zee TV, our success comes from staying true to our core promise and deeply understanding the evolving consumer." "We believe the future of entertainment lies in rooted stories that are culturally authentic, emotionally resonant and crafted with cinematic visuals."

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