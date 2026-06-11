Zee5 cuts World Cup streaming to 1 device, sparks backlash
Entertainment
Just hours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off, Zee Entertainment changed Zee5's subscription rules: plans that let users stream on 3 devices were suddenly cut down to just 1.
Fans felt blindsided, calling it a "This Is Actual Scamming," and flooding social media with complaints and threats of legal action.
Zee5 restores access, World Cup restricted
After the backlash, Zee rolled back most changes, so regular content could be watched on multiple devices again. But for the World Cup matches, streaming stayed limited to 1 device per account.
Even with all the drama, Zee is set for big viewership as it holds the broadcast rights and is airing this historic tournament featuring 48 teams across North America.