ZEE5 pulls Dosanjh's 'Satluj' after 3-year delay amid SGPC criticism
ZEE5 pulled Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj just two days after its release, sparking criticism from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The SGPC's president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, called the move an attempt to "suppress the truth" and urged ZEE5 to lift all restrictions.
The film had already faced a three-year delay due to certification hurdles.
'Satluj' portrays Khalra, over 125 cuts
Satluj tells the true story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during Punjab's militancy era.
Directed by Honey Trehan and featuring Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Varun Badola, and others, the movie was originally titled Punjab '95 but ran into trouble with over 125 cuts demanded by censors.
ZEE5 says it's working on bringing it back and reminded viewers not to support piracy.