ZEE5 pulls Dosanjh's 'Satluj' after 3-year delay amid SGPC criticism

'Satluj' portrays Khalra, over 125 cuts

Satluj tells the true story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during Punjab's militancy era.

Directed by Honey Trehan and featuring Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Varun Badola, and others, the movie was originally titled Punjab '95 but ran into trouble with over 125 cuts demanded by censors.

ZEE5 says it's working on bringing it back and reminded viewers not to support piracy.