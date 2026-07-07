ZEE5 pulls Dosanjh's 'Satluj' just 2 days after release
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Satluj, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its release.
The movie, which faced a long battle with the censor board (over 127 edits were demanded!), finally dropped in its uncut form but was quickly taken down due to "current developments."
FWICE president Tiwari questions film choices
FWICE president BN Tiwari said he respects Diljit as an artist but questioned his choice of "controversial films," urging him to balance creativity with social responsibility.
The sudden removal of Satluj has sparked fresh debates about censorship and government control in India, drawing reactions from filmmakers, politicians, and viewers who worry about what this means for creative freedom.