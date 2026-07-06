ZEE5 removes 'Satluj' 2 days after release as piracy spreads Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

ZEE5's new Punjabi film Satluj dropped on July 3 but was taken down just two days later. That didn't stop pirated copies from spreading quickly on social media.

ZEE5 responded by urging everyone not to support piracy, saying, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can."