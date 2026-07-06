ZEE5 removes 'Satluj' 2 days after release as piracy spreads
Entertainment
ZEE5's new Punjabi film Satluj dropped on July 3 but was taken down just two days later. That didn't stop pirated copies from spreading quickly on social media.
ZEE5 responded by urging everyone not to support piracy, saying, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can."
Dosanjh urges sharing of 'Satluj'
Lead actor Diljit Dosanjh spoke up during an Instagram livestream, calling Satluj "the people's film" and sharing his relief that fans got to see it, even briefly. He encouraged those who downloaded the movie to keep sharing it.
Meanwhile, ZEE5 says they're working hard to bring the film back for viewers.