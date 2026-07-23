Zee5 reveals 'Pooja Meri Jaan' 1st look starring Qureshi, Thakur
Entertainment
Zee 5 just revealed the first look at Pooja Meri Jaan, a Hindi thriller starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur.
Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Maddock Films, the movie dives into obsession, accusations, and how quick judgments can spiral out of control.
Mark your calendars: the first look was unveiled on July 23.
Thakur called story unpredictable and layered
The teaser kicks off with a tense text message, setting an obsessive tone.
Qureshi seems to play a lawyer, while Thakur's character faces some heavy emotional struggles as things unravel.
Thakur called the story "unpredictable and layered," saying her character Pooja's life gets turned upside down by events she never saw coming.