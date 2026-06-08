ZEE5 to premiere 'Maa Hai Na' June 12 celebrating mothers

Rawal and Shetty bring fresh energy

Rawal brings fresh energy in a new role, teaming up with Shetty, who's well-known for her love of food and family values. Together, they create an engaging dynamic that's central to the show's appeal.

With its unique take on family bonds and uplifting stories, Maa Hai Na is shaping up to be one of ZEE5's most anticipated releases this year.