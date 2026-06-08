ZEE5 to premiere 'Maa Hai Na' June 12 celebrating mothers
Entertainment
ZEE5 is dropping a new comedy-cooking reality show, Maa Hai Na, on June 12.
The series stars Nikita Rawal alongside Shilpa Shetty and is all about celebrating moms through food, laughter, and family stories.
Expect a mix of heartfelt moments and fun vibes as the show honors the spirit of motherhood.
Rawal and Shetty bring fresh energy
Rawal brings fresh energy in a new role, teaming up with Shetty, who's well-known for her love of food and family values. Together, they create an engaging dynamic that's central to the show's appeal.
With its unique take on family bonds and uplifting stories, Maa Hai Na is shaping up to be one of ZEE5's most anticipated releases this year.