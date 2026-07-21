'Rangbaaz 4': Mohit Raina set to lead new season

Bollywood Hungama quoted Raina, "Rangbaaz has built a formidable legacy over the years by bringing audiences compelling stories rooted in power, ambition, and the complex realities of our socio-political landscape."

"What makes this season especially gripping is the scale of the story. The crime is bolder, and the stakes are higher than ever."

"For me, the most fascinating aspect of the character is his transformation, from a young man with aspirations and ideals to someone who commands fear and power."