'Rangbaaz 4': Mohit Raina set to lead new season
What's the story
ZEE5 officially announced the fourth season of its popular crime drama franchise, Rangbaaz. The new chapter will feature Mohit Raina in the lead role. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, this season promises a larger narrative with heightened stakes and an engaging plot centered on power, politics, and crime.
Actor's statement
Raina on his character's transformation
Bollywood Hungama quoted Raina, "Rangbaaz has built a formidable legacy over the years by bringing audiences compelling stories rooted in power, ambition, and the complex realities of our socio-political landscape."
"What makes this season especially gripping is the scale of the story. The crime is bolder, and the stakes are higher than ever."
"For me, the most fascinating aspect of the character is his transformation, from a young man with aspirations and ideals to someone who commands fear and power."
Season's focus
What to expect from 'Rangbaaz 4'
The fourth season of Rangbaaz will continue to explore deeper themes of ambition, survival, and the socio-political landscape in India.
Raina's character will reportedly undergo a significant transformation as he moves from being an idealistic young man to a feared and powerful figure.
The show is set to premiere on ZEE5.