ZEE5's Marathi thriller 'Devkhel' to drop on January 30
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans! Devkhel, a new Marathi psychological crime series, drops on ZEE5 January 30, 2026.
Set in the coastal village of Devtali, it follows mysterious deaths during the Shimga festival: locals blame the legendary Shankasur, mixing eerie folklore with a modern investigation.
Meet the cast and crew
Ankush Chaudhari stars as Inspector Vishwas Saranjame, leading the hunt for answers.
He's joined by Prajakta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, and Veena Jamkar.
The story is written by Nikhil Ashok Palande and Gaurav Relekar and directed by Gaikwad, who wants to show how myths grow from faith and fear: expect a clash between old beliefs and new logic.