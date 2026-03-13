ZEE5's Marathi thriller 'Devkhel' to drop on January 30

Meet the cast and crew

Ankush Chaudhari stars as Inspector Vishwas Saranjame, leading the hunt for answers.

He's joined by Prajakta Mali, Yatin Karyekar, and Veena Jamkar.

The story is written by Nikhil Ashok Palande and Gaurav Relekar and directed by Gaikwad, who wants to show how myths grow from faith and fear: expect a clash between old beliefs and new logic.