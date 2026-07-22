Zee5's 'Scam: The Leak' teaser shows NEET-UG leak and suicide
Zee5 just dropped the teaser for Scam: The Leak, a new series based on the NEET-UG exam paper leak that's been making headlines.
It opens inside a super-secure printing press, showing how exam papers, meant to be under lock and key, were secretly snapped and leaked online.
Newsrooms scramble to cover the breaking updates, while a CBI investigation unfolds.
The teaser ends on a heavy note with a student suicide, underscoring how deeply this has affected students and families.
Nationwide protests demand Pradhan resignation
The controversy has sparked massive protests across India. During the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi, thousands demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down and called for ₹1 crore compensation for families hit by student suicides.
Police used tear gas as clashes broke out.
Notably, education reformer Sonam Wangchuk joined in with an over-20-day hunger strike to push for real accountability.