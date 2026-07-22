Zee5's 'Scam: The Leak' teaser shows NEET-UG leak and suicide

Zee5 just dropped the teaser for Scam: The Leak, a new series based on the NEET-UG exam paper leak that's been making headlines.

It opens inside a super-secure printing press, showing how exam papers, meant to be under lock and key, were secretly snapped and leaked online.

Newsrooms scramble to cover the breaking updates, while a CBI investigation unfolds.

The teaser ends on a heavy note with a student suicide, underscoring how deeply this has affected students and families.