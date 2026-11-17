'Underdog stories...': Zeeshan on Emmy nomination for 'Real Kashmir FC'
What's the story
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who stars in the series Real Kashmir Football Club alongside Manav Kaul, has reacted to its International Emmy Award nomination in the Drama Series category. The 54th International Emmy Awards will be held on November 23 in New York City. In an interview with Variety India, Ayyub discussed how the show changes the traditional narrative of Kashmir through a human story.
Script appeal
'Kashmir was generally used for romantic scenes'
Ayyub revealed that he was immediately drawn to the script of Real Kashmir Football Club because of its unique take on the region.
He said, "When we read the script, we got excited. We thought it was a good script."
"Kashmir was generally used for romantic scenes, or else if you want to show the violence and all the political conflicts and everything."
New narrative
'A story of hope comes out of Kashmir...'
Ayyub further explained that this project is a refreshing change from the norm.
"Suddenly, a very different and human story came out of Kashmir about hope."
For him, the real essence of the story lies in moving beyond stereotypes and highlighting human resilience.
"A story of hope comes out of Kashmir, that too, so strong. I think that's what attracted us."
Others
Other Indian nominee
Ayyub also shared his belief that the show's appeal lies in a universal truth about storytelling and human nature.
He said, "Underdog stories always attract people."
On the other hand, Vir Das's Vir Das: Fool Volume is also nominated in the Comedy category.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is set to make an appearance as a presenter at the awards.