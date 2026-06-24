Zendaya and Pattinson's 'The Drama' hits HBO Max July 31 Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's indie film The Drama is finally landing on HBO Max starting July 31.

Written by Kristoffer Borgli, it first hit theaters in April and was later available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

This is the movie's first big streaming release, so if you missed it earlier, now's your chance.