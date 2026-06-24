Zendaya and Pattinson's 'The Drama' hits HBO Max July 31
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's indie film The Drama is finally landing on HBO Max starting July 31.
Written by Kristoffer Borgli, it first hit theaters in April and was later available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
This is the movie's first big streaming release, so if you missed it earlier, now's your chance.
'The Drama' plot cast dark comedy
The Drama follows a newly engaged couple whose wedding plans unravel after a wild night of drinks and honest confessions with friends.
Alongside Zendaya and Pattinson, the cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates.
The film mixes absurd humor with blurred lines between reality and imagination.
Reviews were mixed, but many viewers enjoyed its dark comedy vibe and surprising twist at the end.