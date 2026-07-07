Zendaya channels goddess vibes at Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premiere

Zendaya plays Athena in 'The Odyssey'

Zendaya started off in a marble-like white gown with a sculpted breastplate and silver ombre fringe, topped with a diamond choker, keeping her hair braided and makeup simple. Later, she switched to a sage-green bralette with a flowing skirt for an extra mythic touch.

In The Odyssey, Zendaya plays Athena, protector of Odysseus on his epic journey home after the Trojan War.

Tom Holland joined her at the premiere in classic style. While they recently confirmed their marriage, they kept things private on the red carpet.