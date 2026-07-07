Zendaya channels goddess vibes at Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premiere
Zendaya brought serious goddess vibes to the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, rocking outfits inspired by her character Athena.
With the film set to hit theaters July 17, she owned the spotlight and gave fans a taste of her powerful role as the goddess of wisdom and war.
Zendaya plays Athena in 'The Odyssey'
Zendaya started off in a marble-like white gown with a sculpted breastplate and silver ombre fringe, topped with a diamond choker, keeping her hair braided and makeup simple. Later, she switched to a sage-green bralette with a flowing skirt for an extra mythic touch.
In The Odyssey, Zendaya plays Athena, protector of Odysseus on his epic journey home after the Trojan War.
Tom Holland joined her at the premiere in classic style. While they recently confirmed their marriage, they kept things private on the red carpet.