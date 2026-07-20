Zendaya channels Stone in Vetements at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Entertainment
Zendaya made a splash at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call in New York City, sporting a Vetements outfit first seen on Sharon Stone.
The ensemble (oversized white blazer, a black button-down shirt and white tie, and thigh-high latex boots) was a nod to Stone's legendary style.
Stone returns to Paris Fashion Week
Sharon Stone originally wore the same outfit at Paris Fashion Week last month, marking her return to the runway after over 30 years.
Zendaya adds spider-web earrings, red eyeshadow
Zendaya kept things fresh by adding silver spider-web earrings and bold red eyeshadow for that superhero vibe.
Her soft waves gave the classic look a modern edge, showing off both tribute and individuality.