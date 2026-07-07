Zendaya froze up in Iceland on Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

Zendaya, starring as Athena in Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey, had a rough start filming in Iceland; her mouth literally froze up and she couldn't get her lines out.

"There is nothing coming out. So embarrassing," she shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Still, she was grateful to be part of a cast with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and her husband and co-star Tom Holland.