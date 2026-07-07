Zendaya froze up in Iceland on Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Zendaya, starring as Athena in Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey, had a rough start filming in Iceland; her mouth literally froze up and she couldn't get her lines out.
"There is nothing coming out. So embarrassing," she shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Still, she was grateful to be part of a cast with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and her husband and co-star Tom Holland.
Nolan praises Zendaya's performance
Despite the chilly start, director Nolan called Zendaya's performance "always perfect," sparking playful jokes from her co-stars.
Tom Holland admitted his own first day felt "daunting" given the scale of the production.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17: get ready for this star-packed adventure!