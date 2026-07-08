Zendaya glows at 'The Odyssey' London premiere with unreal highlighter

Unreal Highlighter contains 92% skincare ingredients

This highlighter is packed with 92% skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, promising an easy glow up.

Casillas paired it with three shades of Tilbury's Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Sticks to complete Zendaya's ethereal vibe.

Stylist Law Roach pulled the whole look together, setting a glamorous tone for Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's classic.