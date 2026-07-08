Zendaya glows at 'The Odyssey' London premiere with unreal highlighter
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at The Odyssey's London premiere, rocking a Grecian-inspired Schiaparelli gown and glowing makeup by Ernesto Casillas.
He described her look as "sun-kissed and radiant," channeling full Greek goddess energy.
The highlight? Charlotte Tilbury's new Unreal Highlighter, a brand-new launch used on the red carpet.
Unreal Highlighter contains 92% skincare ingredients
This highlighter is packed with 92% skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, promising an easy glow up.
Casillas paired it with three shades of Tilbury's Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Sticks to complete Zendaya's ethereal vibe.
Stylist Law Roach pulled the whole look together, setting a glamorous tone for Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's classic.