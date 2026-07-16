Zendaya glows at 'The Odyssey' premiere in Matieres Fecales gown

Casillas prepped her skin with Prada's Augmented Skin Essence and Augmented Skin The Refillable Eye Cream for a smooth base.

He used the Soft-Matte Foundation and Blurring + Micro-Correcting Concealer with Peptide Complex in LC3 for flawless coverage, then added warmth with Touch Cream-To-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush in Cherry and Caffe.

For the finishing touch, he went with Prada's Moisturizing Lip Balms in Astral Pink and Universal for subtle shine, proving sometimes less really is more.