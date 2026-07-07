Zendaya in about 2,000-3,000-year-old earrings at 'The Odyssey' photocall
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads in London by wearing actual earrings dating to about 2,000-3,000 years old for the photocall of Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey, where she plays Athena.
The gold earrings, sourced from Barron London and crafted by Glenn Spiro, feature sun motifs from ancient Iran, blending real history with red carpet style.
Zendaya and Hathaway embrace historical fashion
Zendaya paired the rare earrings with a custom white Jacquemus gown and Louboutin pumps, mixing old-school elegance with modern vibes.
Her co-star Anne Hathaway joined in on the historical theme, sporting a Bulgari watch set with a Roman coin.
With the film premiering soon, their looks are all about bringing Homer's epic to life through fashion.