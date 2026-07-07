Zendaya in about 2,000-3,000-year-old earrings at 'The Odyssey' photocall

Zendaya and Hathaway embrace historical fashion

Zendaya paired the rare earrings with a custom white Jacquemus gown and Louboutin pumps, mixing old-school elegance with modern vibes.

Her co-star Anne Hathaway joined in on the historical theme, sporting a Bulgari watch set with a Roman coin.

With the film premiering soon, their looks are all about bringing Homer's epic to life through fashion.