Zendaya praises Holland's careful preparation for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Zendaya is giving major props to her husband, Tom Holland, for how seriously he's taking his return as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (out July 31, 2026).

In a new Sony video, she shared how much Tom cares about doing Peter Parker justice and really connecting with fans.

"Nothing gets past," she said, and "He really is so committed and so thoughtful about every aspect of Spider-Man, but Peter Parker too."