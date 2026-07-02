Zendaya praises Holland's careful preparation for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Zendaya is giving major props to her husband, Tom Holland, for how seriously he's taking his return as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (out July 31, 2026).
In a new Sony video, she shared how much Tom cares about doing Peter Parker justice and really connecting with fans.
"Nothing gets past," she said, and "He really is so committed and so thoughtful about every aspect of Spider-Man, but Peter Parker too."
Peter Parker forgotten faces new villain
This time around, Peter Parker faces a world that doesn't remember him and has to take on a brand-new villain threatening his city.
Zendaya is back as MJ alongside a stacked cast featuring Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.
Fun fact: Zendaya and Holland first met filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They went public in 2021 and tied the knot, as revealed in a June 2026 interview.