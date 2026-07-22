Zendaya says 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' flips MJ and Holland
Zendaya just shared some fresh details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where things are getting switched up between her character MJ and Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
After Peter erased himself from everyone's memory in No Way Home, MJ is living her college life with no clue who he is, while Peter faces warnings from alternate universe Spider-Men.
Zendaya says MJ remains supportive
Zendaya says that even without memories, MJ's support for Peter is still at the heart of the story.
"There's clearly something still there," she told Variety India, calling it a "fun acting exercise."
This time around, MJ is more optimistic while Peter feels isolated, a total flip from before.
The movie also digs into how Peter's choices have shaped who MJ becomes.
Cretton directs 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.
The film features Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo alongside Zendaya and Holland.