Zendaya stuns at New York premiere of Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, stepping out in a striking white gown with feather details and dramatic angel wings by French label Matieres Fecales.
She finished the look with sculptural white heels and a fishtail braid, definitely a moment worth talking about.
Zendaya plays Athena in 'The Odyssey'
Zendaya kept things fresh with natural makeup and floral diamond earrings from Chopard.
Earlier, she switched things up in an antique gold Pamela Rolland gown for press events.
In Nolan's upcoming film, Zendaya plays Athena alongside Tom Holland as Telemachus, bringing Homer's classic epic to life.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, so mark your calendars!