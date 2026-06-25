Zendaya wears $34.99 tee at Paris 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Roach praises affordable styling

Law Roach styled Zendaya with white stilettos, silver earrings, and a watch, plus a brown smoky eye and glossy lips to complete the look.

Roach summed it up on Instagram: "Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune."

Zendaya is back as MJ in the new Spider-Man film alongside Tom Holland; the movie hits theaters July 31 and promises plenty of action with Peter Parker facing an invisible enemy.