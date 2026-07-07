Zendaya's Schiaparelli flown by Roach to 'The Odyssey' London premiere

Sculpted breastplate and lighted skirt

The gown featured a sculpted white breastplate and a skirt made of beads that literally lit up from within: talk about making an entrance.

Zendaya kept things elegant with minimal jewelry, silver heels, and wedding rings from husband Tom Holland.

Her long boho braid and soft glam makeup nodded to Greek style, tying perfectly into the film's theme.

She called the creative process with her team "a mind meld," adding, "We're lit up right now, which I think is pretty special."