Zendaya's Schiaparelli flown by Roach to 'The Odyssey' London premiere
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at The Odyssey's London premiere, stepping out in a striking Schiaparelli couture gown from Daniel Roseberry's latest collection.
The look was so special, her stylist Law Roach flew it in straight from Paris on a private jet.
Sculpted breastplate and lighted skirt
The gown featured a sculpted white breastplate and a skirt made of beads that literally lit up from within: talk about making an entrance.
Zendaya kept things elegant with minimal jewelry, silver heels, and wedding rings from husband Tom Holland.
Her long boho braid and soft glam makeup nodded to Greek style, tying perfectly into the film's theme.
She called the creative process with her team "a mind meld," adding, "We're lit up right now, which I think is pretty special."