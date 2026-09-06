Zinta says shoulder injury on 'Vibe' forced fitness pause
Entertainment
Preity Zinta just shared that she injured her shoulder while filming her new movie, Vibe.
The injury made even simple things, like lifting her arm, really tough, and as someone who has worked out most of her life, she called it "very demoralizing" to have to pause her fitness routine.
Zinta shares Instagram recovery updates
After weeks of rest and juggling work, Preity says she's slowly regaining strength.
She's been honest about the ups and downs on Instagram, encouraging anyone facing setbacks to take "baby steps" and focus on consistency.
As she puts it, "True wealth is not the money you make, but how healthy you are."