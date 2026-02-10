Zoya Akhtar has finalized first draft for 'ZNMD' sequel: Report

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has reportedly completed the first draft of the much-awaited sequel to her 2011 hit film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara . The new story will revisit the lives of the three lead characters, played by Hrithik Roshan , Farhan Akhtar , and Abhay Deol , years after their memorable trip to Spain. The sequel will explore themes such as midlife decisions, changing friendships, and unfulfilled dreams.

Plot details No nostalgic rehash, sequel will focus on evolving friendships The sequel will reportedly explore the lives of Roshan, Farhan, and Deol's characters as they navigate their 40s. An industry insider told mid-day, "Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with." "She was always clear that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would only happen if it had something new to say. It's not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men's lives."

Casting updates Talks are on with original cast to return While no official announcement has been made, the insider revealed that talks are ongoing with the original cast. "The intent is to reunite the boys, but it all depends on alignment of dates," they said. If everything goes smoothly, filming for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel will begin later this year after Akhtar's production house wraps up shooting for Dahaad 2.

