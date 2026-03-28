NYC Mayor Mamdani had pitched to be on 'SNL' 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was reportedly pitched to make an appearance on the iconic sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) during his campaign. However, SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels ultimately decided against it, and for creative reasons, they opted for comedians, Page Six reported. The role eventually went to actor Ramy Youssef, who portrayed the democratic socialist in a November 2025 sketch about the NYC mayoral debate.

Mayor's response Mamdani posted clips laughing with Youssef After the sketch aired, Mamdani took to social media to share clips and videos of himself laughing with Youssef about their striking resemblance. "Live from New York' I got roasted by," he wrote in the post. The sketch also included actor Miles Teller as former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and comedian Shane Gillis as Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Future prospects Michaels is open to meeting Mamdani Despite the initial rejection, Michaels is reportedly open to a real-life, off-air cameo by Mamdani. A source close to the SNL head told Page Six that "Lorne is happy to meet with Mayor Mamdani." However, since his election, there have been no further pitches for Mamdani's appearance on the show.

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Political cameos Koch Giuliani, and Trump previously hosted 'SNL' Historically, SNL has had several politicians host the show. Former New York City mayor Ed Koch hosted in 1983 and returned as co-host in May 1984. Rudy Giuliani was a host in November 1997 and made an appearance after the 9/11 attacks. Donald Trump has also hosted the show twice, once during his peak with The Apprentice in 2004 and again in November 2015 when he was running for his first presidential term.

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