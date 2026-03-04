'Zootopia 2' heads to Disney+ on this date Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Zootopia 2, Disney's hit animated sequel, lands on Disney+ starting March 11, 2026.

Released last November, it quickly became the top-grossing film in the US for 2025 with $424,404,244 at the box office—outperforming A Minecraft Movie and even beating the original Zootopia by a huge margin.