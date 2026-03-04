'Zootopia 2' heads to Disney+ on this date
Entertainment
Zootopia 2, Disney's hit animated sequel, lands on Disney+ starting March 11, 2026.
Released last November, it quickly became the top-grossing film in the US for 2025 with $424,404,244 at the box office—outperforming A Minecraft Movie and even beating the original Zootopia by a huge margin.
Streaming, home-video release details
You'll be able to stream Zootopia 2 on Disney+.
A home-video release was announced for January 27th, 2026, by Walt Disney Home Entertainment.
About 'Zootopia 2'
Judy and Nick are back solving mysteries in their animal-packed city.
The movie had a massive Thanksgiving opening and joined Moana 2 as another recent billion-dollar win for Disney Animation—though globally, China's Ne Zha 2 still edged it out.