'Zootopia 2' is now Hollywood's highest grossing animated film

Disney 's Zootopia 2 has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time with $1.703 billion, surpassing Inside Out 2's $1.7 billion box office collection . However, Chinese fantasy film Ne Zha 2 remains the highest-grossing animated film overall with $2.259 billion globally. The sequel to the popular Zootopia (2016) has raked in an impressive $1.703 billion globally, with $390 million from the domestic market and a whopping $1.313 billion internationally.

Record-breaking release 'Zootopia 2' joins the ranks of all-time global releases Zootopia 2 has also entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing global releases ever, currently holding the ninth position after surpassing The Lion King (2019) and Jurassic World (2015). The eighth spot is held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1.921 billion globally. However, it still has a long gap with the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2.

Avatar success Disney's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' continues to perform well Another Disney blockbuster, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has grossed $1.319 billion worldwide after five weekends. The film has earned $363.5 million domestically and $955.3 million internationally. Despite the high production costs of the special effects-heavy Avatar films, they have historically performed well at the box office. 2009's Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusted for inflation), earning a staggering $2.9 billion across several theatrical runs.

Advertisement

Box office woes '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' is struggling On the other hand, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has struggled to make an impact, with a worldwide opening of just $31.2 million. Of this, only $13 million came from domestic markets. This is in stark contrast to its predecessor, 28 Years Later, which opened to $30 million from North American theaters alone just seven months ago. Despite positive reviews, the film may be suffering due to its proximity to its predecessor's release.

Advertisement