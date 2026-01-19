'Zootopia 2' is now Hollywood's highest grossing animated film
What's the story
Disney's Zootopia 2 has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time with $1.703 billion, surpassing Inside Out 2's $1.7 billion box office collection. However, Chinese fantasy film Ne Zha 2 remains the highest-grossing animated film overall with $2.259 billion globally. The sequel to the popular Zootopia (2016) has raked in an impressive $1.703 billion globally, with $390 million from the domestic market and a whopping $1.313 billion internationally.
Record-breaking release
'Zootopia 2' joins the ranks of all-time global releases
Zootopia 2 has also entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing global releases ever, currently holding the ninth position after surpassing The Lion King (2019) and Jurassic World (2015). The eighth spot is held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1.921 billion globally. However, it still has a long gap with the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2.
Avatar success
Disney's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' continues to perform well
Another Disney blockbuster, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has grossed $1.319 billion worldwide after five weekends. The film has earned $363.5 million domestically and $955.3 million internationally. Despite the high production costs of the special effects-heavy Avatar films, they have historically performed well at the box office. 2009's Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusted for inflation), earning a staggering $2.9 billion across several theatrical runs.
Box office woes
'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' is struggling
On the other hand, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has struggled to make an impact, with a worldwide opening of just $31.2 million. Of this, only $13 million came from domestic markets. This is in stark contrast to its predecessor, 28 Years Later, which opened to $30 million from North American theaters alone just seven months ago. Despite positive reviews, the film may be suffering due to its proximity to its predecessor's release.
Other successes
'The Housemaid' and 'Marty Supreme' continue to shine
Meanwhile, The Housemaid is holding strong at the box office with a worldwide total of $247.3 million after five weekends. The film, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and directed by Paul Feig, has been a breakout hit thanks to excellent word-of-mouth. It'll get a sequel, too. A24's Marty Supreme also had a good weekend, grossing $9.8 million globally ($5.5 million domestically and $4.36 million internationally), bringing its total earnings to $99.5 million so far.