'Zootopia 2' streaming details out; when and where to watch
Zootopia 2, the much-awaited sequel to Disney's animated hit, debuted in India on November 28, 2025 and will stream on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India from March 11, 2026.
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film brings back Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) for a new adventure.
What to expect from the sequel
Judy and Nick are off chasing a new villain, Gary De'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan), exploring fresh locations like Marsh Market.
Expect some fun with new characters too—Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson)—joining the Zootopia universe.
OTT release date and dubbing details
You'll be able to catch Zootopia 2 on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor voices Judy in the Hindi version.
The movie streams after its theater run, following Disney's usual release window.
Box office collection of 'Zootopia 2'
Zootopia 2 has smashed box office records with $1.86 billion worldwide so far.