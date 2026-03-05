'Zootopia 2' streaming details out; when and where to watch Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Zootopia 2, the much-awaited sequel to Disney's animated hit, debuted in India on November 28, 2025 and will stream on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India from March 11, 2026.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film brings back Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) for a new adventure.