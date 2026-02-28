'Zootopia 2' streaming on Disney+ from this date
Zootopia 2, the sequel to Disney's hit animated movie, lands on Disney+ for streaming starting March 11, 2026.
After its US theater debut last November, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back for a new adventure—this time up against the villain Gary De'Snake.
The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.
When and where to watch 'Zootopia 2'
You'll be able to catch Zootopia 2 on Disney+ from March 11.
The movie was previously available for digital rental and purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV starting January 27, 2026, and had a home-video (Blu-ray/4K/DVD) release scheduled for March 3, 2026.
Box office success, critical acclaim
Zootopia 2 smashed records with $1.85 billion worldwide and became the fastest PG animated film to reach $1 billion—just 17 days!
Fans loved it too: it scored a huge 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even won the BAFTA for Best Animated Film.