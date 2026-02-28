'Zootopia 2' streaming on Disney+ from this date Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Zootopia 2, the sequel to Disney's hit animated movie, lands on Disney+ for streaming starting March 11, 2026.

After its US theater debut last November, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back for a new adventure—this time up against the villain Gary De'Snake.

The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.