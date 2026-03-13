'Zootopia 2' streaming on JioCinema: Cast, plot, runtime
Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, is now streaming on JioHotstar from March 13.
After its big-screen run last November, it's already become the second-highest-grossing animated film ever (just behind Ne Zha 2).
Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, this new chapter brings back fan-favorite characters for another wild ride.
Plot of the animated movie
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde team up again, this time to stop Gary De'Snake, a pit viper trying to clear his family's name with the journal.
Things get tricky when they're framed by Milton's lynx clan after Gary bites Chief Bogo, so Judy and Nick go on the run with help from their friends Nibbles Maplestick and Jesus.
Where to watch it and its runtime
The movie runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
If you want a quick refresher or missed the original Zootopia, you can stream both movies right now on JioHotstar.